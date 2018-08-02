Stream Sam O.B.’s Summery Pep Ventura EP

New York’s Sam O.B., formerly known as Obey City, makes colorful electronica that feels more fit for a yacht than a dance floor. Tropical music can quickly become kitsch, yet Sam makes it suave. His newest release, Pep Ventura, is out this Friday, but you can advance stream it today.

With only two songs, the EP still manages to feel expansive. The title track is vibrant and percussive with light disco grooves. It bounces. “Addictive” is chunkier. It’s anchored to a Brazilian samba rhythm, but it meanders through funk and and doses of Arrested Development’s sunny hip-hop fusion. Together they’re playful and ideal for the summer heat.

Stream the EP below.

Pep Ventura EP is out 8/3 via Astro Nautico.