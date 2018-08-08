David Nance Group – “Poison”

Rocker David Nance already has three albums under his belt as well as a few unlicensed whole-album covers of records like Lou Reed’s Berlin and the Rolling Stones’ Goat Head Soup. The latter got him a cease and desist letter directly from the Stones’ lawyer. His current project, David Nance Group, is gearing up to release their fourth full-length Peaced And Slightly Pulverized in October, and today they’re sharing its lead single.

Nance is from Omaha, and his new track “Poison” carries a sun-faded, laid back rumbling that feels tied to the Midwest. It’s a rolling anthem with traces of the Stones’ more earnest ’70s grooves and Crazy Horse’s raw fuzz. The lyrics exude strength in their commanding honesty, and it probably sounds even better with your fist clenched high up in air. It’s a celebration of keeping on keeping on.

Listen to “Poison” below, where you can also find David Nance Group’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Poison”

02 “Ham Sandwich”

03 “110 Blues”

04 “Amethyst”

05 “In Her Kingdom”

06 “When I Saw You Last Night”

07 “Prophet’s Profit”

TOUR DATES:

09/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Pü Fest

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle – Trouble In Paradise Festival

09/29 – Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest 15

10/12 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

10/24 – St. Louis, MO @ RKDE

10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man

10/27 – Birmingham, AL @ The Fire House

10/28 – Hattiesburg , MS @ house show (ask a punk)

10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

10/30 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

10/31 – Asheville, NC @ Fleetwood’s

11/01 – Chapel Hill, NC @ The Cove

11/02 – Harrisonburg,VA @ Pale Fire Tap Room

11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Jerry’s

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

11/05 – New Haven, CT @ State House

11/06 – Cleveland,OH @ Happy Dog

11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Café Bourbon Street

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man

11/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

11/10 – Louisville , KY @ Zanzabar

11/11 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Peaced And Slightly Pulverized is out 10/5 via Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.