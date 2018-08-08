David Nance Group – “Poison”

Rocker David Nance already has three albums under his belt as well as a few unlicensed whole-album covers of records like Lou Reed’s Berlin and the Rolling Stones’ Goat Head Soup. The latter got him a cease and desist letter directly from the Stones’ lawyer. His current project, David Nance Group, is gearing up to release their fourth full-length Peaced And Slightly Pulverized in October, and today they’re sharing its lead single.
Nance is from Omaha, and his new track “Poison” carries a sun-faded, laid back rumbling that feels tied to the Midwest. It’s a rolling anthem with traces of the Stones’ more earnest ’70s grooves and Crazy Horse’s raw fuzz. The lyrics exude strength in their commanding honesty, and it probably sounds even better with your fist clenched high up in air. It’s a celebration of keeping on keeping on.
Listen to “Poison” below, where you can also find David Nance Group’s upcoming tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Poison”
02 “Ham Sandwich”
03 “110 Blues”
04 “Amethyst”
05 “In Her Kingdom”
06 “When I Saw You Last Night”
07 “Prophet’s Profit”
TOUR DATES:
09/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Pü Fest
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle – Trouble In Paradise Festival
09/29 – Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest 15
10/12 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
10/24 – St. Louis, MO @ RKDE
10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man
10/27 – Birmingham, AL @ The Fire House
10/28 – Hattiesburg , MS @ house show (ask a punk)
10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club
10/30 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
10/31 – Asheville, NC @ Fleetwood’s
11/01 – Chapel Hill, NC @ The Cove
11/02 – Harrisonburg,VA @ Pale Fire Tap Room
11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Jerry’s
11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
11/05 – New Haven, CT @ State House
11/06 – Cleveland,OH @ Happy Dog
11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Café Bourbon Street
11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man
11/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
11/10 – Louisville , KY @ Zanzabar
11/11 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Peaced And Slightly Pulverized is out 10/5 via Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.