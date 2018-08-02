Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, & Lucy Dacus Prep Collaborative Project

As anyone who’s heard Turn Out The Lights, Historian, or Stranger In The Alps can attest, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers are three of the most exciting young singer-songwriters in indie rock. In what constitutes some legit supergroup action, they’re also apparently working on a project together.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Bridgers confirmed the three-way collaboration to journalist Ann Powers at NPR Music’s Turning The Tables Live event at Damrosch Park in New York. No further details are available at this time.

In possibly related news, a Google search of the artists’ names reveals that somebody created Sims of Baker, Dacus, and Bridgers and uploaded lots of footage to YouTube. Welcome to the Pal House, friends! Is this the secret collaborative project? Only the ladies in question can say for sure.