Chvrches – “Out Of My Head” (Feat. Wednesday Campanella)

Tonight, Chvrches go J-pop. Japanese group Wednesday Campanella lead the way on the Scottish synth-pop trio’s new single “Out Of My Head.” This is the group’s first appearance in mainstream American pop, and they leave a good first impression. Shooting synths and electric guitars welcome Wednesday Campanella’s lead singer KOM_I. I, personally, do not speak Japanese, but there’s something about the way she sings that makes her message clear. Lauren Mayberry clarifies at the chorus: “When you figure it out / You let me know.” Listen to “Out Of My Head” below.

“Out Of My Head” is out now.