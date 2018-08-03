Katie Alice Greer Shares New Solo Songs

Priests’ Katie Alice Greer has shared some new material under her solo moniker K A G. There’s a 5-track EP called FREAKY 57, consisting of some home recordings, and a new song called “Danger Ahead” that’s backed by a cover of Electric Light Orchestra’s “Turn To Stone,” off their 1977 album Out Of The Blue. The former is a collection of scratchy and off-kilter experimental work, while “Danger Ahead” is a pretty epic-sounding song filled with discordant back-and-forth harmonies.

A few months ago, Greer released a Dixie Chicks cover album in tribute to the band.

Check out the new stuff below.

