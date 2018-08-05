Vampire Weekend opened their Lollapalooza set last night playing one of their first, iconic hits “A-Punk.” Three times in a row. As the near-ubiquitous first track on people’s phones and mp3 players, the song has become somewhat of a meme. The band even collaborated with the Instagram account Seinfeld2000 to turn it into a meme.

Speaking of Seinfeld, Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio incorporated the full Seinfeld theme song into his solo during “New Dorp. New York.” Before closing their set, frontman Ezra Koenig told the audience that LP4 is finished and currently being mastered. He said they would be “back soon” to play new songs. Watch clips from VW’s meme-filled, first US festival performance in four years below.