Simon and Garfunkel. Lennon and McCartney. Sonny and Cher. Hall and Oats. The list of iconic musical duos stretches far and wide across genres and historical eras, but is it possible that they might soon be joined by…Mac Miller and Post Malone? In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Miller spoke about a recent jam session he had with Post and Thundercat, hinting that he might have a new project in the works with the chart-topping Beerbongs & Bentleys vocalist.

“Me and Post have been talking about doing an album, so we got together,” he told Rolling Stone. “And then Frank Dukes has worked on a bunch of my records, but we had never met, so he came through, too. And then Thundercat appeared and we all started jamming…It was beautiful. We were just having a great time.”

Mac’s new album Swimming just dropped Friday, while Posty’s been in Japan, recently appearing on stage with Mac Demarco at the Fuji Festival in Yuzawa. Miller was recently arrested on DUI and hit and run charges in the wake of his “toxic” breakup with Ariana Grande. Read his full interview with Rolling Stone here.

