The Dodos – “Forum”

It’s been three years since the Dodos’ last studio album Individ. And in that interim we’ve only heard two loosies: last year’s “Mirror Fake” off the benefit compilation Philia: Artists Rise Against Islamophobia and 2016’s American Football cover “Never Meant” for Polyvinyl’s 20th anniversary comp.

Good news: They’re back! Today the Bay area duo are announcing their forthcoming full-length Certainty Waves and sharing its lead single “Forum.” The layered track leaps, twitching with energy. It has a grungy edge that leans away from some of their earlier, more folkier tunes. The lyrics still maintain a bright bounce.

In the Joe Baughman-directed music video — an Apple Music exclusive for the next two weeks — a girl in a movie theater gets sucked in the screen, and from there things get slightly nightmarish: two dudes wrestle, a guy with a book for a head does the crab walk, and a strip of film is forced down the main girl’s throat. Watch the video here, and listen to the strictly audio version of “Forum” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Forum”

02 “IF”

03 “Coughing”

04 “Center of”

05 “SW3″

06 “Excess”

07 “Ono Fashion”

08 “Sort of”

09 “Dial Tone”

Certainty Waves will be out 10/12 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.