Colleen Green – “Let Go”

Colleen Green’s 2016 self-titled EP saw the LA stoner queen dig into classic punk grit and slather it in sugary pop. In September, Nashville’s Infinity Cat is re-releasing the EP on vinyl and essentially expanding it to LP length. The project is getting a new title, Casey’s Tape / Harmontown Loops, and features newly recorded versions of the originals plus four previously unreleased tracks. The first of those new songs is out today.

Album closer “Let It Go” sinks right into fuzzy Ramones-core while reaching for Green’s usual dose of sobering honesty. She opens with the lines, “Feeling so comfy cozy in old memories/ Heart doesn’t want to acknowledge that’s all they’ll ever be.” The rest of the song is just as self-aware, and the chorus is an inciting earworm. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cold Shoulder”

02 “Green My Eyes”

03 “Disco”

04 “Here It Comes”

05 “U Coulda Been An A”

06 “Lighter”

07 “I Wanna Be Ignored”

08 “Maybe I’ll Get Hit By A Car Tonight”

09 “Let Go”

Casey’s Tape / Harmontown Loops is out 9/7 via Infinity Cat. Pre-order it here. Infinity Cat is also auctioning off a test pressing of the record as part of their biannual rarities sale benefitting Youth Empowerment Through Arts and Humanities’ Southern Girls Rock Camp.