Back in 2013, we saw Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel go head-to-head. Here’s what went down: Jimmy Kimmel spoofed Kanye’s interview with Zane Lowe. Kanye got mad, as he’s wont to do, and fired off an angry tweet rant, in which he called Kimmel a “manipulative media motherfucker” and hashtagged #NoDisrespectToJimmyKimmel and #AllDisrespectToJimmyKimmel. Kimmel later welcomed Kanye onto his show and patched things up in an interview that featured classic Kanye quotes like “If I said I wasn’t a genius, I would just be lying to you and to myself.”

Earlier this year, Kimmel reflected fondly on the Twitter feud in an interview with GQ. And this Thursday, the unlikely duo will meet again on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel tweeted, “HURRICANE KANYE strikes @JimmyKimmelLive!” Kanye retweeted, apparently OK with being compared to a natural disaster. This should be interesting.