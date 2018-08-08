The veteran Michigan singer and producer Matthew Dear has been making slinky, playful mutations of dance music for many years, but it’s been a while since we last heard from him. Dear’s last album was 2012’s Beams, and since then, he’s kept himself busy with things like DJ gigs and the side project Audion, as well as with being a dad. But this fall, Dear will return with a whole new solo album called Bunny.

The new album features the two singles that Dear released last year, “Modafinil Blues” and the Tegan And Sara collab “Bad Ones.” (There’s also a second Tegan And Sara collab called “Horses.”) This morning, Dear has shared two of the album’s tracks. “Bunny’s Dream” is a seven-minute bliss-out full of skyward synths and koanlike lyrics. “Echo,” meanwhile, is catchier and sillier, a profoundly goofy vocal hook attached to a huge, wormy bassline.

Below, listen to both new songs and check out the album’s tracklist and what Dear has to say about it:

In a press release, Dear writes:

Some bands have retired and come back in the amount of time since my last album. Hell, I’ve even played a part in making two more humans since Beams. But hey old man, why aren’t I rested? Why’s your boy so damn tired? Where’s the music? Did I finally succumb to the burn out you always warned me of? Well, I DJ’d a lot, put out an Audion album, and submitted a DJ-Kicks mix. Throughout it all, as has been the case since I was 14, I made loads of weirdo music. If it weren’t digital, there’d be boxes of tapes and tapes and tapes. See, that’s the thing. I’m a tinkerer. I’m a loop obsessed sound hack. The process is what I get out of bed for. So what gives Pops? Where is the music? “I make music for people who like my music” is something I recently tweeted. There is something I’ve come to love about my career. I really can do whatever I want. So long as I feel it’s the best use of time, or yields results that translate into good music later. That’s where you’ll find the music. It’s in my head. It’s on my hard drives. It’s in my car driving the girls to school in the morning. They even asked me how Tegan And Sara snuck in and out of the house without them noticing to make those songs with me. The music is always there. It’s just a matter of time before it starts to bubble over and finally get stamped “property of the people.” I’m calling this one Bunny. As always, it’s got a little bit of everything that makes me who I am. Why Bunny? Fundamentally, I love the way the word looks and sounds. I love the way it rolls off the mind and onto the tongue. It’s a funny thing too. Bunnies are cute. Bunnies are weird. They’re soft. They’re sexy. They’re lucky. They wildly procreate. They trick hunters, but get tricked by turtles. They lead you down holes. They adorn the headboards of children’s beds, lined up meticulously just as mom did when she was your age. Bunnies are seemingly with us from birth, and probably skitter past on our way out the big door. “Viste al conejito papá?” “Sí, fue una buena sopa!” Good one pops. So here is my album. Already a fading stamp on the passport of a time traveller. I do it all for you. I couldn’t quit if I wanted to. I’m only getting started.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bunny’s Dream”

02 “Calling”

03 “Can You Rush Them”

04 “Echo”

05 “Modafinil Blues”

06 “What You Don’t Know”

07 “Horses” (Feat. Tegan and Sara)

08 “Moving Man”

09 “Bunny’s Interlude”

10 “Duke Of Dens”

11 “Electricity”

12 “Kiss Me Forever”

13 “Bad Ones” (Feat. Tegan and Sara)

14 “Before I Go”

Bunny is out 10/12 on Ghostly International.