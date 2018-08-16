Kurt Vile – “Loading Zones” Video

Kurt Vile’s last full-length b’lieve i’m goin down was wholly awesome. But that was in 2015, and we haven’t heard much from him since besides last year’s joint venture Lotta Sea Lice with Courtney Barnett. Back in April, when Vile’s longtime label Matador posted a photo of custom Vile ’18 campaign signs stuck in neighborhood median next to some daffodils, it seemed like an obvious teaser. There’s still no word on a new album yet, but today the rocker is sharing new single “Loading Zones,” which, like the other signs, seems like a good sign.

Vile is one of those effortless storytellers, and on “Loading Zone” he sings about small-town minutiae like a pre-Born In The U.S.A. Springsteen, giving each street its own poetic moment. But Vile’s lyrics have a more playful edge, outlining his rehearsed and definitely illegal parking strategies. In the end, he proudly chants, “I park for free!”

The video, directed by Drew Saracco, is an homage to Vile’s hometown of Philly. In it, Vile continues his parking escapades while narrowly avoiding exasperated meter maids Kevin Corrigan and Pissed Jeans’ Matt Korvette. Watch and listen below, and while you’re at it check out Vile’s world tour dates.

“Loading Zones” is out now on Matador.