A Certain Ratio – “Dirty Boy”

The English avant-punk band A Certain Ratio are putting out a career-spanning compilation album in October called acr:set. It collects some of what they consider to be their best tracks and also features two new songs that were recorded earlier this year. It’s their first new material in ten years, since the release of 2008’s Mind Made Up.

They’re sharing one of the new songs today, “Dirty Boy,” which features vocals from the late Factory Records co-founder Tony Wilson — which were recorded when they were making “The Fox” — and Barry Adamson, who covered one of ACR’s songs last year.

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Do The Du (Casse)” (1979)

02 “Wild Party” (12” version, 1985)

03 “Flight” (12” version, 1980)

04 “And Then Again” (12” version, 1980)

05 “Forced Laugh” (1981)

06 “Wonder Y” (1992)

07 “Mickey Way” (12” version, 1986)

08 “27 Forever” (7” version, 1991)

09 “Won’t Stop Loving You” (Bernard Sumner Mix, 1990)

10 “Good Together” (12” version, 1990)

11 “Be What You Wanna Be” (12” version, 1990)

12 “Shack Up” (7” version, 1980)

13 “The Fox” (US 12” version, 1980)

14 “Knife Slits Water” (7” version, 1982)

15 “Si Firmir O Grido” (1986)

16 “Dirty Boy Extended” (Feat. Barry Adamson) (2018)

17 “Make It Happen” (2018)

acr:set is out 10/12. Pre-order it here.