DRAM – “Best Hugs” Video

Although he’s released a fair amount of collaborations, we hadn’t heard much from DRAM under his own name since his 2016 full-length Big Baby D.R.A.M. until the rapper-singer surprise-released his That’s A Girls Name EP last month. It was very good. Today he’s sharing the music video for the EP’s lead track “Best Hugs.”

The Sam Hibbard-directed video is like Boogie Nights with old people, but not like Burt Reynolds-style silver foxes. It’s more in line with the vibe of that pool party scene in American Hustle where Christian Bale is sitting in that lawn chair indoors with his shirt unbuttoned — lots of hardened beer guts, receding hairlines, speedos, and push-up bras. It’s a quirky spin on a glossy, lustful song.

The general premise centers around a ’70s-style swinger party that transpires with a little bit of BDSM and quite a few awkward upper thigh touches and shoulder squeezes. It’s fun to watch an old dude with a handlebar mustache and a gold chain mouth the lyrics, “She wants the D from me.” For a song about really awesome hugs, DRAM only gives two hugs in the entire video, and they’re not even full hugs — one’s from the back, the other a side squeeze. But he looks blissed-out while doing it. Watch below.

The That’s A Girl’s Name EP is out now on Atlantic/EMPIRE.