Hear 3 Tracks From Mountain Man’s First New Album In 8 Years, Magic Ship

It’s been eight years since Mountain Man’s excellent debut Made The Harbor. Today, the Vermont trio — comprising Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, and Molly Sarlé — announce the forthcoming follow-up album, Magic Ship, along with three new songs.

The album’s opening track “Window” is 55 seconds of bare-bones, solo a cappella. “Rang Tang Ring Toon” is like a lilting campfire song. “Stella” is rich in its simplicity. “We all have this secret access to each other’s feelings, whether or not we’re singing. That is what creates the alchemy when we are singing together,” Sarlé says in a statement.

Listen to all three new songs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Window”

02 “AGT”

03 “Baby Where You Are”

04 “Rang Tang Ring Toon”

05 “Stella”

06 “Blue Mountain”

07 “Moon”

08 “Boat”

09 “Whale Song”

10 “Fish”

11 “Underwear”

12 “Slow Wakeup Sunday Morning”

13 “Bright Morning Stars”

14 “Guilt”

Magic Ship is out 9/21 via Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.