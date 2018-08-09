The Weezer-doing-“Africa” saga continues! Back in May, after a viral campaign (and after covering another Toto song), Weezer caved and released their version of “Africa,” the grand and sweeping kitsch classic that Toto took to #1 in 1983. This was always built to be an immediate viral sensation, and that’s exactly what it was. The “Africa” cover is Weezer’s biggest hit in years. Toto got in on the action, too, repaying the favor by covering Weezer’s “Hash Pipe.” And now other kings of nerd-rock are joining the party.

Last night, Weezer played the Forum in Los Angeles. They played their “Africa” cover, of course, and they had company. Where the song’s lush, intricate keyboard solo would’ve gone, they introduced special guest and comedy-rock deity “Weird Al” Yankovic. Naturally, Yankovic played that part of the song on accordion, and then he joined Weezer on vocals for the big finale. He nailed it, of course, because Yankovic is a monster on that accordion.

And so that “Africa” cover becomes a feelgood moment that’s now been stretched out for two and a half months. It’s pretty amazing, watching the video, how excited the LA crowd is to hear “Africa.” Watch a fan-shot video of Weezer and Yankovic’s performance below.

The moment isn’t gong to end anytime soon. Tonight, Toto will release the studio version of their “Hash Pipe” cover.