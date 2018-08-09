Babygirl – “Over In No Time”

The compound word babygirl makes me think of Timbaland rapping about being “the man from the big VA” on Aaliyah’s timeless classic “Are You That Somebody?” However, the Toronto duo Babygirl pull from a different sort of retro pop. Glossy guitar sounds, breathy vocals, and a sleek heartbeat pulse put “Over In No Time,” the opening track from their imminent Lovers Fever EP, in league with the likes of Wet and Now, Now. (Intriguingly, there’s also iPhone piano in the mix.) It makes for an addictive, pristine introduction to the project.

Here’s more on “Over In No Time” from Babygirl themselves:

For us, this song is about waiting for your crush to call. Then they finally call, and you feel like your chest might burst you’re so excited. It’s about the urgency in the pit of your stomach as you drive to their house. Checking your face in the rearview — do I look kissable? Daydreaming behind the wheel. The vulnerability and magic in that moment. It’s about the buzz when you finally pull into their driveway, heart on your sleeve and head in the clouds. It’s showtime.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Over In No Time”

02 “Soft”

03 “Homemade Holiday”

04 “NY/LA”

05 “Ravens”

06 “I Wish I Never Met You”

Lovers Fever is out 8/31. Pre-order it here or grab just “Over In No Time” here.