Canadian producer Ryan Hemsworth shared “Four Seasons” back in January. Today, he’s back with a new single called “Think About U” featuring Joji from the Asian hip-hop and pop music collective 88Rising. Both will be featured on his forthcoming album Elsewhere. “Think About U” is a sweet dose of chillwave R&B. Listen to it below.

CREDIT: Maachew Bentley

Elsewhere is out 9/21.