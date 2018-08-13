Cloud Nothings – “The Echo Of The World”

Cloud Nothings cleaned up their fuzzed-out bashings a bit for 2017’s Life Without Sounds. Today, the Cleveland four-piece is back to announce their fifth full-length Last Building Burning, out in October on Carpark. Its lead single “The Echo Of The World” tears apart 2017’s softer edge.

The track boasts a dark ferocity, and its heaviness works as an extension of the band’s characteristically jagged and erratic live shows. In a press release, frontman Dylan Baldi spoke on the making of the forthcoming album: “I’m obsessed with the idea of energy at the moment. That’s how I thought of this record: seven short, and one long, bursts of intense, controlled chaos. I wanted to make that come across in a way that can actually be felt.”

That’s certainly true of “The Echo Of The World.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “On An Edge”

02 “Leave Him Now”

03 “In Shame”

04 “Offer An End”

05 “The Echo Of The World”

06 “Dissolution”

07 “So Right So Clean”

08 “Another Way Of Life”

Last Building Burning is out 10/19 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.