New Brooklyn band Public Practice is the melding of Drew Citron’s indie-pop project Beverly with members of the freshly-dead punk outfit WALL. The post-punk newcomers have curated a dark optimism in deadpan vocals and funk grooves. Their debut EP Distance Is A Mirror is out in October, and today they’re sharing its lead single “Fate/Glory.”

Frontwoman Sam York’s voice holds the same honesty of Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker. It’s tough and hollow but smooth. The tracks snakes into a danceable grind, and York’s lyrics play with contradictions. Listen to “Fate/Glory” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fate/Glory”

02 “Bad Girl(s)”

03 “Foundation”

04 “Into The Ring:

The Distance Is A Mirror EP is out 10/26 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.