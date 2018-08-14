Lindsey Buckingham Announces North American Tour, Solo Anthology With New Songs

Lindsey Buckingham got fired from Fleetwood Mac earlier this year. Or, excuse me, he parted ways with them amicably after what Stevie Nicks said were scheduling conflicts that would’ve pushed tour rehearsals back by a year and a half. Fleetwood Mac have announced a tour for this fall with replacement members already, and in true petty Fleetwood Mac fashion, Buckingham has just announced a solo tour that’ll happen at the same time. Buckingham will kick off his tour in October in Portland, OR, and it’ll wrap up in December in Pennsylvania.

The tour will also coincide with the release of a compilation album called Solo Anthology – The Best Of Lindsey Buckingham. It’ll include versions from Buckingham’s solo albums over the years, plus songs from his 2017 collaborative album with Christine McVie. It’ll also feature two new unreleased songs called “Hunger” and “Ride This Road.”

