Tyler, The Creator has reliably curated a pretty damn good lineup for his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival. It returns for its seventh year in 2018, this time at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and he’s just unveiled this year’s roster.

In big font is Kids See Ghosts (aka Kanye West and Kid Cudi, performing the songs from their recent album together for the first time), Post Malone, Ms. Lauryn Hill, SZA, A$AP Rocky, and, of course, Tyler himself. Other names include Tierra Whack, Raphael Saadiq, Flatbush Zombies, Little Dragon, Jorja Smith, Playboi Carti, Pusha T, The Internet, BROCKHAMPTON, Kali Uchis, Jaden Smith, Earl Sweatshirt, Rex Orange County, Men I Trust, Turnstile, and more.

Check out the full lineup poster above.

Camp Flog Gnaw takes place 11/10-11 this year at Dodger Stadium. Passes go on sale this Friday (8/17) at noon PST. More details here.