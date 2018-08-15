Lily Allen Details New Memoir My Thoughts Exactly

Nearly a year ago, we found out that British pop star Lily Allen was working on a memoir. But beyond the fact that it would be out in fall 2018 through Blink Publishing, we didn’t have a lot of details. That changes today.

Today, Allen has shared the title of her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, its cover, which features a photo of the singer herself, and its release date, 9/20. “I’ve wanted to share this with you for such a long time and I’m glad I can finally do it, she wrote on Twitter. “When women tell their stories, loudly, clearly and honestly, things begin to change — for the better.”

Allen has always been brutally candid about her life — see our recent interview with her about her new album No Shame — and it’s probably a safe bet that her book will be equally candid, going into detail on everything from substance abuse issues to stalkers to divorce.

COVER REVEAL 👀I've wanted to share this with you for such a long time and I'm glad I can finally do it.

When women tell their stories, loudly, clearly and honestly, things begin to change – for the better…

My Thoughts Exactly is out 9/20 via Blink. Pre-order it here.