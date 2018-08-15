Burial Reunites With Kode9 For Final Fabriclive Mix, Shares Rare Photo

The London club and record label Fabric’s influential Fabriclive mix series, which dates back to 2001, is concluding next month with its 100th installment. And for that final mix, they’ve tapped some big names.

Resident Advistor reports that Burial and DJ/Hyperdub founder Kode9 will compile it, and it’ll be the first time they’ve recorded a mix together since the final broadcast of Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC Experimental show in 2010. Fabriclive 100 will be out 9/28, and the tracklist won’t be revealed until the day of the release. It’ll be available on digital and CD formats as well as four unmixed LPs. You can pre-order it here.



To celebrate and announce their collaboration, Burial and Kode9 have shared a photo together on Instagram. Burial, aka William Bevan, hasn’t been anonymous since the release of Untrue a decade ago, but actual photos of the guy are still pretty rare. Enjoy.