Madonna Turns 60 With Supreme Drop

Madonna turns 60 today. Happy birthday, Madonna! The iconic Queen Of Pop’s big day is coinciding with the first Supreme drop of the season, and the hypebeast brand is commemorating her birthday by giving Madonna her very own Supreme shirt.

The classic T-shirt features a photo of Madonna shot by Gary Heery for her 1983 debut album with the words “Justify my love,” a heart, and and her signature. It’s available in nine different colors.

Last year, Madonna posted a photo of herself in a Supreme hoodie.

Here’s a preview of the shirt:

And here it is in the wild: