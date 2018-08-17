Lonely Parade – “Olive Green”

Canadian trio Lonely Parade are releasing a new album, The Pits, next month. So far, they’ve shared “Not Nice,” “I’m So Tired,” and “Night Cruise” from it, and today they’re sharing another new track, “Olive Green,” the last single before the album officially comes out. It’s a knotty, emotional piece about stunted growth and learning from past mistakes. “From being short to being not/ I think I’m growing or so I thought,” goes one of the most memorable parts, before descending into an instrumental to-and-fro that scuzzes up the back half of the track. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
09/14 Toronto, ON @ Duffy’s (LP Release)
09/15 Ottawa, ON @ Black Squirrel
09/28 Sudbury ON @ Cosmic Dave’s Basement
09/30 Burlington, VT @ Gloom Garden
10/02 Boston, MA @ Once Lounge
10/03 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos
10/04 Philly, PA @ Cafe Blamp
10/06 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
10/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Drunken Unicorn
10/13 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicylcle CO
10/19 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean downstairs
10/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
The Pits is out 9/14 via Buzz Records. Pre-order it here.