Lonely Parade – “Olive Green”

Canadian trio Lonely Parade are releasing a new album, The Pits, next month. So far, they’ve shared “Not Nice,” “I’m So Tired,” and “Night Cruise” from it, and today they’re sharing another new track, “Olive Green,” the last single before the album officially comes out. It’s a knotty, emotional piece about stunted growth and learning from past mistakes. “From being short to being not/ I think I’m growing or so I thought,” goes one of the most memorable parts, before descending into an instrumental to-and-fro that scuzzes up the back half of the track. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/14 Toronto, ON @ Duffy’s (LP Release)

09/15 Ottawa, ON @ Black Squirrel

09/28 Sudbury ON @ Cosmic Dave’s Basement

09/30 Burlington, VT @ Gloom Garden

10/02 Boston, MA @ Once Lounge

10/03 New York, NY @ Trans Pecos

10/04 Philly, PA @ Cafe Blamp

10/06 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Drunken Unicorn

10/13 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicylcle CO

10/19 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean downstairs

10/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

The Pits is out 9/14 via Buzz Records. Pre-order it here.