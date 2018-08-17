Young Thug released his new compilation project Slime Language last night, and to celebrate he arranged a joint listening party/birthday party at a Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles to ring in Thugger’s 27th year.

But, as ABC 7 reports, Young Thug was arrested early this morning at the Hollywood And Highland Center, the shopping center where D&B is located. The Blaze says he was charged with felony gun possession after one of his cars bumped a squad car that belonged to the police department. After searching the car, the cops found several guns.

TMZ says that he’s currently being held on $35,000 bond.

There’s video of Young Thug getting walked out of the Dave & Busters: