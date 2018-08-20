Gerard Love Leaving Teenage Fanclub

Bassist and vocalist Gerard Love is one of the founding members of the Scottish power pop institution Teenage Fanclub. He’s been with the band for nearly three decades, since its 1989 beginnings, and he’s one of the three principal songwriters of the group. But Love’s time with the band is coming to an end. And it looks like it might not be on the best terms.

There’s a new post on the band’s site announcing some forthcoming live shows in Japan and Australia. And in that same post, the band writes that Love will no longer be with the band after its forthcoming run of UK shows. The band cites “a continuing and sadly unresolvable difference of opinion on whether the band should proceed with proposed touring plans.” This wording seems awfully frosty, but the band also writes that they “wish Gerry all the best in his future musical endeavours.” And he’ll remain with the band for at least the next few months; his last show with Teenage Fanclub will be a 11/15 show at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Here’s the text of the band’s announcement:

We are pleased to announce that we will be returning to Japan and Australia in 2019, and will also be visiting Hong Kong and New Zealand for the first time. Find tour dates and tickets HERE. Feb 01: The Vine, Hong Kong | Feb 04: Zepp Diver City, Tokyo

Feb 05: Nagoya Club Quattro, Aichi | Feb 06: Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka

Feb 12: Corner Hotel, Melbourne | Feb 15: Metro Theatre, Sydney

Feb 16: The Triffid, Brisbane | Feb 18: Powerstation, Auckland In relation to that we have another announcement to make. Gerard Love will not be with the band for these dates, or any other shows beyond those we are playing this year. His last show with the band will be on November 15th at the Electric Ballroom in London. Following discussions within the band going back several months there is a continuing and sadly unresolvable difference of opinion on whether the band should proceed with proposed touring plans, so after that London show Gerry will be separating from the band, and Teenage Fanclub will be continuing without him. The band wish Gerry all the best in his future musical endeavours. However, all of us are looking forward to the shows we’ll be playing this year, and in particular to making sure the 3-night shows in October and November will be something special. To that end, joining us for those dates will be Brendan O’Hare and Paul Quinn. There are still limited tickets available for some of those dates.

Teenage Fanclub’s most recent album, and apparently their last one with Love, is 2016’s Here.