Dean Wareham & Cheval Sombre – “Wayfaring Stranger” Video

Former Galaxie 500 and Luna musician Dean Wareham always has some kind of project in the works. Back in 2014 he released his self-titled full-length, and in 2015 he co-composed the soundtrack to Noah Baumbach’s coming of age dramedy Mistress America. Now, he’s teamed up Cheval Sombre (aka Christopher Porpora) for a self-described “Western dream pop” collaboration appropriately titled Dean Wareham vs. Cheval Sombre. The forthcoming album comprises the indie rockers’ take on 10 cowboy swoons first made popular in the ’60s and ’70s.

Today, the duo are sharing lead single “Wayfaring Stranger.” It’s a traditional gospel-folk tune that’s been endlessly covered by the likes of Johnny Cash to Dusty Springfield to, yeah, even Ed Sheeran. (His rendition involves beatboxing.) Wareham and Sombre’s take on the tune moves with a slow, trembling hum. Wareham’s voice carries the wistful depression of a traveler. The song’s production feels both vintage and contemporarily dreamy.

“Wayfaring Stranger” arrives with a video by Jonathan Bree. Watch below and check out the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Bend In The River” (Marty Robbins)

02 “Tomorrow Is A Long Time” (Bob Dylan)

03 “Mountains Of The Moon” (Michael Holland)

04 “If I Could Only Fly” (D. M. Fuller)

05 “Wayfaring Stranger” (traditional)

06 “Alberta” (traditional)

07 “Wand’rin’ Star” (Alan J. Lerner / Frederick Loewe)

08 “Greensboro Woman” (Townes Van Zandt)

09 “My Rifle, My Pony And Me” (Webster / Levene / Tiomkin)

10 “Grand Canyon” (Stephin Merritt)

Dean Wareham vs. Cheval Sombre is out 10/26 on Double Feature. Pre-order it here.