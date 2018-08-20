Paul Oakenfold will be the first artist to perform at Stonehenge. The DJ has made a habit of playing in some unconventional locations, including the Great Wall Of China and, just last year, at Mount Everest’s base camp. The Stonehenge performance will take place at sunset in September. Fifty people will be invited to witness the event, which will also be recorded for a new album called Live At Stonehenge.

“I am so lucky to be able to share my music from such an iconic site,” Oakenfold said in a statement. “The energy there will be like nowhere else on earth, and this will be reflected in my music and performance. Despite having performed at incredible events and locations all across the globe, sunset at Stonehenge will be the most magical.”

The project was conceived of by Alon Shulman, who plans on staging a number of unique concerts over the next few years, which means there’s probably more of this sort of event in the works. “It’s Alon’s special relationships and his long-term vision that make the impossible possible,” Oakenfold said. “We’ll shortly be announcing our plans using amazing locations championing great artists and new music.”