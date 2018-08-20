Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj released her new album, Queen, and on Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper appeared during the telecast to perform a medley of songs. She didn’t do her performance from the VMAs main stage, but instead appeared with an audience at the World Trade Center’s Oculus transportation hub in a pre-recorded segment. The stage included a gold-plated stage and two giant unicorns and some angel wings. She did parts of “Majesty,” “Barbie Dreams,” and “Fefe” from her album.

Minaj’s lead-up to the VMAs has been fraught with chart drama. She’s engaged in a series of increasingly desperate ploys in an attempt to land Queen at #1 on the charts. She didn’t succeed. Instead, Travis Scott’s Astroworld topped the chart, and they’ve been trading barbs back and forth because of it. According to TMZ, Scott and Nicki were originally supposed to sit near each other but their seating arrangements were changed at the last minute due to the mini-feud.

Watch Minaj’s VMAs performance below.

Earlier in the night, Nicki Minaj won the award for Best Hip-Hop video for “Chun-Li.” Here’s her speech: