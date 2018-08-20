Camila Cabello’s “Havana” has won the 2018 MTV Video Music Award for Video Of The Year. The video was directed by Dave Meyers. The award was presented by Madonna.

The field of nominees this year included the Carters’ “Apeshit,” Drake’s “God’s Plan,” Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry,” and Bruno Mars & Cardi B’s “Finesse (Remix).”

Last year’s Video Of The Year award went to Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.”