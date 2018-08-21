When he’s not making gloriously wistful noise at the front of Dinosaur Jr., the permanently dazed underground-rock guitar hero J Mascis has lately been recording enormously warm and endearing mostly-acoustic solo records. Today, he’s announced that he’ll follow up 2014’s Tied To A Star this fall with a new album called Elastic Days.

Mascis recorded Elastic Days at his own Bisquiteen studio in Massachusetts, and he plays most of the instruments himself. A few guests, however, do show up to contribute, including Mark Mulcahy, Black Heart Procession’s Pall Jenkins, and Luluc’s Zoë Randell.

First single “See You At The Movies” is a warm, shaggy strummer that’s still a bit more visceral than most of Mascis’ recent solo stuff. He plays some triumphant, blazing electric solos in there, and his drums sound pretty great, too. Still, it’s more of a loopy amble than a rocker. Best line: “I don’t peak too early / I don’t peak at all.” Below, listen to the album and check out the Elastic Days tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “See You At The Movies”

02 “Web So Dense”

03 “I Went Dust”

04 “Sky Is All We Had”

05 “Picking Out The Seeds”

06 “Give It Off”

07 “Drop Me”

08 “Cut Stranger”

09 “Elastic Days”

10 “Sometimes”

11 “Wanted You Around”

12 “Everything She Said”

Elastic Days is out 11/9 on Sub Pop.