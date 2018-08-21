Tasha – “Kind Of Love”

Chicago-based musician and poet Tasha has a 2016 EP to her name already, and in a couple months she’ll release her debut album, Alone At Last. The first song she’s sharing from it is the heartfelt, starry “Kind Of Love,” which is about the sort of feeling that takes you by total surprise, one that feels far too mature and adult for you to fully wrap your head around. It’s scary, that total desire, but “Kind Of Love” makes it sound like an oasis, watery guitars and a pitter-pattering back and forth between thick bass lines and gentle snaps.

“No, this is not the kind of love I’d ever thought I’d find/ What’s the world for falling into someone else’s side?” Tasha sings. “And I don’t even know if I’m grown enough to say these words/ But I want you more and more/ That much I can be sure of.” Tasha sounds determined in her infatuation, letting herself open up and accept what she actually deserves.

“These songs are bed songs,” Tasha says in a press release about her first album. “Songs about the place that one might go when they finally need to be away from whatever it is that might be causing them stress or anxiety or sadness or fear.”

Listen via NPR below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Take Care”

02 “New Place”

03 “Alright”

04 “Kind Of Love”

05 “Something About This Girl”

06 “Lullaby”

07 “Winter Song IV”

Alone At Last is out 10/26 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.