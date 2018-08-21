The ratings are in, and they’re not very good. For the second time in a row, the MTV Video Music Awards had their lowest-rated broadcast ever.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Monday night’s show drew 2.25 million viewers on the MTV flagship channel (with 1.1 rating among adults 18-49), and a total of 4.87 million viewers (and 2.2 in the 18-49 demo) over eight Viacom-owned channels that simulcast it. (The numbers for TV Land, one of its nine airing locations, weren’t available.)

Compared to last year’s ratings, the MTV broadcast is down 15% in viewers and the simulcast is down 9%.

Among MTV’s target audience of 18-34 year olds, MTV clocked a 1.2 rating, which is down 47% from last year’s 2.2 demo. They took a similar dip in the 12-34 demo.