Squid – “The Dial”

Brighton five-piece Squid have a detached, astral sound that feels like a more aggressive spin on the funky post-punk of Television and Talking Heads. Their new single “The Dial,” set to be the 25th release in Speedy Wunderground’s single series, follows May’s debut EP Terrestrial Changeover Blues (2007-2012).

“The Dial” has a playful yet anarchist darkness. It’s an angular groove that explodes into a spacey crash, and lead singer Ollie Judge’s vocals plunge in and out of a forceful, rasping screech. In a press release, the band spoke of the track:

The song is about a dear loved one – suffering a horrible illness in hospital. At the point the patients’ blood is being taken by the nurse we imagined them all turning into vampires and sucking the blood from the patients. All I could think about was the red ‘dial’ of the weighing scales on the floor as it was happening.

Listen to “The Dial” below.

“The Dial” limited edition 7″ is out officially 9/21 via Speedy Wunderground. Squid are playing The Windmill in London on 10/13 — get tickets here.