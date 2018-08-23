Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “You And Me (Clubhouse Version)”

It’s hard to think that it’s almost been a year since we lost the legendary Tom Petty to an accidental overdose last October. We learned earlier this summer that a new posthumous box set called An American Treasure is set to come out in September, containing four CDs worth of unreleased music from Petty’s expansive body of work with The Heartbreakers. The first sample of the selection that we heard was a song called “Keep A Little Soul.” Today, we’re getting a new song, “You And Me (Clubhouse Version),” plus visuals.

The new video is made up of fan-submitted photos and footage of Petty, featuring lots of cherished memories that illuminate how loved he was by his fans. The clips are just heartwarming as they are heartbreaking — in keeping with the band name, of course — all set to a touching piano-driven track with some elegiac lyrics that only make the whole thing feel that much more poignant. “Wherever that wind might blow/ Wherever that river rolls/ You know I will go with you.”

Watch and listen below.

An American Treasure is out 9/28 via Reprise Records. It’s available for pre-order here.