Atmosphere – “Virgo” Video

Atmosphere have just announced a new album. Mi Vida Local, the long-running Minneapolis underground rap duo’s eighth studio album and first since 2016’s Fishing Blues, will be out in October, and they’ve just shared its first track.

Today is apparently the first day of Virgo season, and Atmosphere are celebrating with the release of lead single “Virgo.” Although celebrating might not be exactly the right word, as Slug raps about things like aging and America’s worrisome political climate over producer Ant’s contemplative guitar strums.

The music video accompanying the song, directed by Jason Goldwatch and shot on grainy Super 8mm film, follows Slug as he rides a train across the country and looks out on scenes of rural Americana. Watch and listen below.

Mi Vida Local is out 10/5. Pre-order it here.