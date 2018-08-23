Adult Swim Announces Festival With Flying Lotus, Run The Jewels, Mastodon, & Orchestral Rick And Morty

For years, Adult Swim, the Cartoon Network’s grown-up and stoner-friendly programming bloc, has been doing whatever it can to help out the music world. Over the past few years, Adult Swim has been releasing scores of free and smartly curated songs with its Adult Swim Singles series. It gave the Odd Future kids a show. Adult Swim exec Jason DeMarco is the man who introduced Killer Mike to El-P, thus making Run The Jewels possible. And then there was that episode of Aqua Teen Hunger Force where Glenn Danzig did a guest voice.

All those efforts will come to a head this fall in Los Angeles when Adult Swim stages its first-ever Adult Swim Festival. The three-day celebration goes down in October at the Los Angeles venue the Row DTLA. Adult Swim has been slowly unveiling its lineup for weeks now, but the whole thing is finally out, and it’s awfully impressive.

Run The Jewels will headline, which just makes sense. Also high on the bill is the Rick And Morty Musical Ricksperience, in which composer Ryan Elder, the man who does the music for the enormously popular show Rick & Morty, will lead an orchestra and some special guests through the music of the show. The bill also features people like Mastodon, Flying Lotus, Neko Case, Thundercat, Zola Jesus, Kamaiyah, High On Fire, Power Trip, Open Mike Eagle, Big Freedia, Wavves, Clams Casino, Code Orange, D∆WN, Dan Deacon, Julianne Barwick, and $uicideboy$. The great stand-up comic Hannibal Buress will perform, and T-Pain will perform tracks from his TV special Freeknik: The Musical. Check out all the details here.