Gladys Knight, the Four Tops, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Raheem DeVaughn, Johnny Gill and Angie Stone lead a lineup of artists honoring the late Aretha Franklin during a free public concert the night before her funeral in Detroit.

Nearly 30 acts will perform at the event, which takes place Aug. 30 at the city’s Chene Park Amphitheatre. Tickets will start being distributed Aug. 27 via Ticketmaster.com, which is waiving its usual fees. Fans are limited to two tickets apiece.

Others singing and speaking during the show include: Cherri Black, Doug Carn, Jean Carne, Kurt Carr, Steffinie Christian, Angela Davis, George Faison, Minister Louis Farrakhan, Gwen Foxx, Eddie Franklin, Gracie Franklin, Victorie Franklin, Kimmie Horne, Beth Griffith-Manley, Santita Jackson, Dr. Bobby Jones, KIKO, Alise King, L’Renee, Jenifer Lewis, Tasha Page-Lockhart, LJ Reynolds and KiKi Sheard. Detroit musicians Ralphe Armstrong and Kern Brantley, who have both worked with Franklin, will provide accompaniment

In a statement, Franklin estate spokeswoman Sabrina V. Garrett Owens said, “On behalf of the family, thank you to those paying tribute and celebrating the life of Aretha. We are grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support we have received from friends, supporters and fans all around the world.”

The concert will be part of a four-day memorial that includes public viewings on Aug. 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and on Thursday, Aug. 30, at New Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral on Aug. 31, at Greater Grace Temple is for friends, family and invited guests only and will feature performances by Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Jennifer Holiday, Chaka Khan, Ron Isley and others will be performing during the ceremony.

Franklin died on Aug. 16 at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer.