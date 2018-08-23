The Skiffle Players – “Local Boy”

Cass McCombs released his last album, Mangy Love, back in 2016. That same year, McCombs and his band the Skiffle Players — comprising McCombs, Neal Casal, Farmer Dave Scher, Aaron Sperske, and Dan Horne — shared Skifflin’. And while he hasn’t announced any forthcoming solo material, the Skiffle Players have a new album in the works. Today, we hear Skiff’s lead single, “Local Boy.” The track takes McCombs’ signature frenetic folk and weaves it into a story about running from the cops.

The band expands on their style and the new album in a statement:

This is acoustic dance music at its finest. It is also refreshingly contradictory. Irreverent and mystical. Deeply personal and communal. Traditional and profane. The ever revolving and disintegrating ship known as SKIFF. From the beginning, no rules. No song off-limits. Everybody sings. No idea is silly enough, for sometimes the absurd is the very device for a cataclysmic rift in the fabric of sound. Of course, it can also end in hilarious catastrophe, and often does – a necessary, cosmic comedic consequence to this fearless approach. Like Kurt Vonnegut and Bo Diddley sharing a surfboard, something interesting is going to happen.

Listen to “Local Boy” below.

<a href="http://theskiffleplayers.bandcamp.com/album/skiff" target="_blank">Skiff by The Skiffle Players</a>

Skiff is out 10/12. Pre-order it here.