Beyonce and JAY-Z’s On the Run II tour stop in Atlanta came to a frightening conclusion when a fan rushed the stage and attempted to chase down the couple.

As the Carters finished performing their joint song “Apeshit” at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday night (Aug. 25), the fan — identified as 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell — ran onto the stage and attempted to follow the artists backstage, TMZ reports.

The show’s back-up dancers stood in confusion before running to help. Security guards then tackled Maxwell to the ground. He was reportedly detained by police and written up for disorderly conduct before being released.

The chaotic incident was caught on video by other fans in the crowd. “Oh my God! What the hell?!” one audience member can be heard saying. “That fan got entirely too close to Beyonce, welp, somebody getting fired,” @CarliusLemon wrote on Twitter.

Beyonce’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure wrote on Instagram Sunday morning that the couple is “fine and looking forward to” their second show tonight at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

A post shared by OTR TOUR II @beyonce (@otrtourvids) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:55pm PDT

A post shared by Yvette Noel-Schure (@yvettenoelschure) on Aug 25, 2018 at 10:26pm PDT

I guess this is when it happened but I don’t see a fight pic.twitter.com/O0rHWz1a2K — • (@LipsTaco) August 26, 2018

This article originally appeared on Billboard.