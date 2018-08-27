Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign – “New Level” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

R&B leading lights Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign have been talking up their collaborative album MihTy for a few months. They promoted it with lead single “The Light,” and it was supposed to drop way back in June. That obviously didn’t happen. No word on when the project might materialize, but in the meantime we do get a new single.

“New Level” is another winner from the duo. It’s built around a sample from Dru Hill’s 1996 hit “In My Bed” and features a guest verse from Lil Wayne, who just received an onstage apology from Birdman at his Lil Weezyana festival over the weekend. As usual, Ty and Jeremih sound extremely at home over ’90s R&B production with some modernized flair. Listen below.