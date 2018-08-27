Advance Base – “Your Dog”

Next month, Owen Ashworth is releasing a new Advance Base song, Animal Companionship. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “True Love Death Dream” and “Dolores & Kimberly,” and today Ashworth is sharing a third. The album’s about a lot of things, as we talked about in an interview, but one of its main thematic through-lines is dogs and what their presence in our lives can mean to us.

Ashworth says that he’s a cat person, but “Your Dog” is about heading down to a dog park and seeing how the other half of pet owners live. And, in true fashion, that leads to some small-scale life revelations that Advance Base’s minimal piano instrumentation make feel monumental. “Your Dog” in particular features a charismatic dog named Walter, who flips and barks and feels like any dog you might see in passing. “Bark, bark,” Ashworth sings in the coda. “Hey there, Walter/ Bark bark.” It’s as emotional a bark as I’ve ever heard in a song.

Listen below, alongside a compilation of fan-submitted dog pics.

TOUR DATES:

09/23 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room *

09/24 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G*

09/25 Rochester, NY @ Small World Books *

09/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *+

09/27 Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s Tavern *

09/28 Portland, ME @ Apohadion Theater *

09/29 Burlington, VT @ Light Club Lamp Shop *

09/30 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

10/01 Greenfield, MA @ Root Cellar Bar *

10/02 Kingston, NY @ BSP *

10/03 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *%

10/04 Washington, DC @ Studio Ga Ga *

10/05 Charlottesville, VA @ Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar *

10/07 Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon Street *

10/17 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout ~%

10/18 Iowa City, IA @ PS1 %

10/19 Omaha, NE @ O’Leavers %

10/20 Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag %

10/21 Fargo, ND @ Aquarium %

10/22 Winnipeg, MB @ The Handsome Daughter %

10/23 Grand Forks, ND @ Ojata Records %

10/24 Duluth, MN @ Red Herring %

10/25 Minneapolis, MN @ The Warming House %

10/26 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club %

11/07 Indianapolis, IN @ Square Cat Vinyl

11/08 Louisville, KY @ Surface Noise Records

11/10 Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

11/11 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook =< 11/12 Greenville, SC @ Cabin Floor Records = 11/13 Athens, GA @ The World Famous = 11/15 Lafayette, LA @ Artmosphere 11/16 Galveston, TX @ Galveston Artist Residency < 11/17 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas < 11/18 Denton, TX @ Dan's Silverleaf < 11/21 St Louis, MO @ Foam 12/06 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Lounge >&

12/07 Seattle, WA @ Barboza >

12/08 Anacortes, WA @ Kennelly Keys >

12/09 Portland, OR @ Turn Turn Turn >

12/11 San Francisco, CA @ Hotel Utah >$

12/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater >£

12/14 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole >?

12/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space &?

12/17 Denver, CO @ Hi Dive >?

* w/ Gia Margaret

+ w/ Lina Tullgren

% w/ Friendship

~ w/ Spencer Radcliffe & Everyone Else

= w/ Greg Jamie

< w/ Moon Racer > w/ Lisa/Liza

& w/ To Bad Catholics

$ w/ Stephen Steinbrink

£ w/ Little Wings

? w/ Karima Walker

Animal Companionship is out 9/21 via Run For Cover/Orindal. Pre-order it here.