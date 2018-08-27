Majical Cloudz’s Devon Welsh is gearing up to release his new solo album, Dream Songs. Today, he participated in a Reddit AMA session, during which he addressed sexual assault accusations against his former bandmate Matthew Otto. One Reddit use posted, “About a year and a half ago the information that your former bandmate Matthew Otto had sexually assaulted someone was being spread around musical and artistic communities in Montreal, in order to keep artists and fans safe.”

As Pitchfork points out, the user added that Otto has been attending Welsh’s recent concerts. Welsh responded, “Long story short, I believe the accuser absolutely and I’m very aware of how his behaviour has been distressing and obnoxious at recent shows. My relationship with him has been troubled for multiple reasons, a lot of them are personal so I don’t want to go into them in public here.”

Otto replaced original Majical Cloudz member Matthew Duffy in 2011. The band broke up in 2016. Read the full AMA here.