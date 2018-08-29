Earlier this week, the Orwells cancelled their hometown show following allegations of sexual abuse. The band “emphatically” denied the claims against band members Mario Cuomo, Henry Brinner, and Grant Brinner: “While callow altercations and vulgar language we’ve used in the past must be recognized and owned up to, the accusations of sexual assault are completely unfounded.”

Today, the Chicago band tweeted, “The Orwells have disbanded,” without further explanation. Stereogum has reached out to reps for comment and will update this post when we receive a response.