Flip These Houses, a benefit concert celebrating “Protest Music, Political Music, and Unity through song,” will be held on 9/28 at the Knockdown Center in Queens. The bill features Spoon’s Britt Daniel, Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan, Ted Leo, Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser, the Wrens’ Charles Bissell, and the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn.

Other performers include Doug Gillard and Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Ryan Miller of Guster, Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth, Lenny Kaye of the Patti Smith Group, Laura Cantrell, Eszter Balint, King Roeser of Urge Overkill, Liza Colby, actor/musician Michael Shannon, and more.

“President Donald Trump, the Trump administration, and ‘Trump-ism’ as defined by the President’s words, tweets, and policies, is an existential threat to the nation and to Western democracy as a whole,” Flip These Houses’ Executive Producer Mike Stuto says. “This concert is a call to all citizens to vote for the opposition party in the November 2018 elections. (Democrats and Independents who caucus with Democrats), and to raise awareness and funds to help win our country back from those who will let its legacy be destroyed.”

Proceeds from the concert support Womens March’s Power to the Polls, a “national voter registration and mobilization tour to win in 2018.” Early bird tickets are available here.