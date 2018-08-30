Frightened Rabbit Announce First Show Since Scott Hutchison’s Death

Frightened Rabbit have announced their first show since the death of their frontman Scott Hutchison earlier this year. The band, billed as “The Songs Of Frightened Rabbit,” will perform at Sleep In The Park in Glasgow, Scotland. The event, which raises money to combat homelessness, takes place over four cities and one night on 12/8, with attendees sleeping outside in Scottish parks around the country.

The band will be joined by various special guests on vocals, including The Twilight Sad’s James Graham, as NME reports.

Scott’s brother and bandmate Grant Hutchison told BBC that Sleep In The Park would be “the perfect time” to get the rest of the band together again. He continued:

We had agreed to play Sleep In The Park before Scott passed and we felt that since it was something for such a great cause that we should stick to our decision and honour Scott in the best way we know – to play the songs he wrote and continue spreading his message of kindness whilst supporting Social Bite and the amazing work they do.

Sleep In The Park takes place on 12/8.