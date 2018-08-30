The Cranberries will soon release the 25th anniversary box set edition of their debut number one hit album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, which originally came out in 1993. Last year, Dolores O’Riordan, Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler planned the 25th-anniversary box set, but it was put on hold following O’Riordan’s death in January. The other three band members now plan to release the box set 10/19 on UMG. It will include a 4 CDs and limited clear vinyl, filled with album out-takes, radio sessions, and rarities. See the track list below.

Track list:

Disc One: Original album remastered

01 “I Still Do”

02 “Dreams”

03 “Sunday”

04 “Pretty”

05 “Waltzing Back”

06 “Not Sorry”

07 “Linger”

08 “Wanted”

09 “Still Can’t…”

10 “I Will Always”

11 “How”

12 “Put Me Down”

Disc Two: Album out-takes

01 “Íosa”

02 “What You Were”(Demo)

03 “Linger” (Dave Bascombe mix)

04 “How” (Alternate version)

Single B-sides

05 “Liar”

06 “What You Were”

07 “Reason”

08 “How” (Radical mix)

09 “Them”

10 “Pretty” (Prêt-à-Porter movie remix)

Debut EP

11 “Uncertain”

12 “Nothing Left At All”

13 “Pathetic Senses”

14 “Them”

Early demos*

15 “Dreams” (Unmixed)

16 “Sunday”

17 “Linger”

18 “Chrome Paint”

19 “Fast One”

20 “Shine Down”

21 “Dreams” (Pop mix)

*recorded as The Cranberry Saw Us

Disc Three: Rarities

01 “Put Me Down” (Live @ Cork Rock 1991)

02 “Dreams”

03 “Uncertain” – Live at Féile, Tipperary (July 31, 1994)

04 “Pretty”

05 “Wanted”

06 “Daffodil Lament”

07 “Linger”

08 “I Can’t Be With You”

09 “How”

10 “Ode to My Family”

11 “Not Sorry”

12 “Waltzing Back”

13 “Dreams”

14 “Ridiculous Thoughts”

15 “Zombie”

16 “(They Long to Be) Close to You”

Disc Four: Radio Sessions

01 Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session, 1991

02 “Dreams”

03 “Uncertain”

04 “Reason”

05 “Put Me Down”

06 John Peel, BBC Radio 1 session, 1992

07 “Waltzing Back”

08 “Linger”

09 “Wanted”

10 “I Will Always”

11 Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session 1993

12 “The Icicle Melts”

13 “Wanted”

14 “Like You Used To”

15 “False”

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th anniversary box set is out 10/19 via UMG. Pre-order it here.

