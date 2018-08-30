The Cranberries will soon release the 25th anniversary box set edition of their debut number one hit album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, which originally came out in 1993. Last year, Dolores O’Riordan, Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler planned the 25th-anniversary box set, but it was put on hold following O’Riordan’s death in January. The other three band members now plan to release the box set 10/19 on UMG. It will include a 4 CDs and limited clear vinyl, filled with album out-takes, radio sessions, and rarities. See the track list below.
Track list:
Disc One: Original album remastered
01 “I Still Do”
02 “Dreams”
03 “Sunday”
04 “Pretty”
05 “Waltzing Back”
06 “Not Sorry”
07 “Linger”
08 “Wanted”
09 “Still Can’t…”
10 “I Will Always”
11 “How”
12 “Put Me Down”
Disc Two: Album out-takes
01 “Íosa”
02 “What You Were”(Demo)
03 “Linger” (Dave Bascombe mix)
04 “How” (Alternate version)
Single B-sides
05 “Liar”
06 “What You Were”
07 “Reason”
08 “How” (Radical mix)
09 “Them”
10 “Pretty” (Prêt-à-Porter movie remix)
Debut EP
11 “Uncertain”
12 “Nothing Left At All”
13 “Pathetic Senses”
14 “Them”
Early demos*
15 “Dreams” (Unmixed)
16 “Sunday”
17 “Linger”
18 “Chrome Paint”
19 “Fast One”
20 “Shine Down”
21 “Dreams” (Pop mix)
*recorded as The Cranberry Saw Us
Disc Three: Rarities
01 “Put Me Down” (Live @ Cork Rock 1991)
02 “Dreams”
03 “Uncertain” – Live at Féile, Tipperary (July 31, 1994)
04 “Pretty”
05 “Wanted”
06 “Daffodil Lament”
07 “Linger”
08 “I Can’t Be With You”
09 “How”
10 “Ode to My Family”
11 “Not Sorry”
12 “Waltzing Back”
13 “Dreams”
14 “Ridiculous Thoughts”
15 “Zombie”
16 “(They Long to Be) Close to You”
Disc Four: Radio Sessions
01 Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session, 1991
02 “Dreams”
03 “Uncertain”
04 “Reason”
05 “Put Me Down”
06 John Peel, BBC Radio 1 session, 1992
07 “Waltzing Back”
08 “Linger”
09 “Wanted”
10 “I Will Always”
11 Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session 1993
12 “The Icicle Melts”
13 “Wanted”
14 “Like You Used To”
15 “False”
Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? 25th anniversary box set is out 10/19 via UMG.
