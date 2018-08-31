Justin Vernon Distances Himself From Eminem Collaboration: “We Are Gonna Kill This Track”

Eminem released the surprise album Kamikaze last night. On the LP, he takes shots at everyone from Lil Yachty to Machine Gun Kelly to Joe Budden, and on “Fall,” which features Justin Vernon on the hook, Eminem takes aim at Tyler, The Creator. Tyler has spoken about his admiration for Eminem in the past, but last year, he tweeted that he thought Em’s Beyoncé collab “Walk On Water” was “horrible,” and it seems like Eminem still hasn’t forgiven him. This is what he raps on “Fall”:

Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a faggot, bitch

It’s not just ’cause you lack attention

It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sack-religious

If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better

Get Earl the hooded sweater

Whatever his name is, to help you put together

Some words, more than just two letters

Tyler, The Creator seemingly came out as queer on his last album, last year’s (Scum Fuck) Flower Boy. And although Eminem has denied accusations of homophobia, he’s repeatedly used homophobic slurs in his lyrics. “It was more like calling someone a bitch or a punk or asshole. So that word was just thrown around so freely back then,” he told Rolling Stone in 2013. “It goes back to that battle, back and forth in my head, of wanting to feel free to say what I want to say, and then [worrying about] what may or may not affect people … The real me sitting here right now talking to you has no issues with gay, straight, transgender, at all.”

Either way, many people are pissed off at Em for “Fall,” and Justin Vernon is one of them. Although he’s featured on the track, the Bon Iver frontman has taken to Twitter to distance himself from the collaboration. “Was not in the studio for the Eminem track… came from a session with BJ Burton and Mike Will. Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it,” he wrote.

“Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time, there is no doubt,” he added. “I have and will respect that. Tho, this is not the time to criticize Youth, it’s the time to listen. To act. It is certainly not the time for slurs. Wish they would have listened when we asked them to change it.” Although “Fall” is still available on streaming services, Vernon has also tweeted that they are “gonna kill this track.” Find the song and Vernon’s tweets below.

Was not in the studio for the Eminem track… came from a session with BJ Burton and Mike Will. Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it. Thanks for listening to BRM https://t.co/E0wmt732ty — blobtower (@blobtower) August 31, 2018

Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time , there is no doubt. I have and will respect that. Tho, this is not the time to criticize Youth, it’s the time to listen. To act. It is certainly not the time for slurs. Wish they would have listened when we asked them to change it — blobtower (@blobtower) August 31, 2018